Comparing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) & BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

99.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -1.72% -5.44% -1.65% BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 6 0 2.42 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 52.11%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than BT Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 0.95 -$57.88 million ($0.78) -40.79 BT Brands $8.16 million 1.46 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Restaurants.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats BT Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.