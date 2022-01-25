Compound Price Reaches $125.31 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Compound has a market capitalization of $817.72 million and $59.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $125.31 or 0.00341796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,578 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

