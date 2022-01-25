Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 9.3%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 58,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,911,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

