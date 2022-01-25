Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 9.3%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 58,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,911,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
