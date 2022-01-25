Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Achieves $3.11 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $8,157.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,208.95 or 0.99561172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00093205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00243027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00341975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00149420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,374,608 coins and its circulating supply is 11,699,956 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

