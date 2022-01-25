Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.59.

CFLT opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 360.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

