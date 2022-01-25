Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,026.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,518.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,012.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.