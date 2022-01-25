Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,975 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

