Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508,237 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

