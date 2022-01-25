Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.39 Million in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

