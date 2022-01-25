Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

