Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 148,267 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,267 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Conduent worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.