Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 808 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $420.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.