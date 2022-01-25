ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $1.76. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,247.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. 8,504,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

