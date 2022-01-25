ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 186,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.