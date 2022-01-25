Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

