Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROAD. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Construction Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Construction Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.