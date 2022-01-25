Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $206,506.86 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,613. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market cap of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.