Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

CLR stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

