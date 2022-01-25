Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 27,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,579,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

