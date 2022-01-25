Contrasting Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) & Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Centogene has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix AI has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centogene and Renalytix AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $146.64 million 0.60 -$24.49 million ($1.59) -2.77 Renalytix AI $1.49 million 340.67 -$34.72 million ($0.46) -30.52

Centogene has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -14.29% -56.32% -24.54% Renalytix AI -1,717.89% -45.44% -42.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centogene and Renalytix AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 1 4 0 2.80 Renalytix AI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 326.14%. Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats Centogene on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

