Contrasting Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

This table compares Sundance Energy and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.29 $200.53 million $0.89 22.87

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 33.77%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.