Contrasting Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.47 $4.44 million $1.63 15.96 Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.60 $10.85 million $4.45 7.72

Blackhawk Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

