Contrasting Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -15.41% -136.00% -34.33%

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Blue Apron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.32 N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.41 -$46.15 million ($3.70) -2.11

Lulus Fashion Lounge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Blue Apron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Blue Apron.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats Blue Apron on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

