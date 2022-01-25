Contrasting Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Maiden has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 20.98% -11.53% -0.83% Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $184.12 million 1.35 $41.76 million $1.73 1.66 Tiptree $810.30 million 0.54 -$29.16 million $1.49 8.62

Maiden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maiden and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tiptree beats Maiden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

