Contrasting VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viking Energy Group and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -190.91% N/A -54.15% VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 1.36 -$61.99 million N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.61 -$48.18 million $0.74 5.53

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of -2.61, meaning that its share price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

