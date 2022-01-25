Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 534,318 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,607,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

