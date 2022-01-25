Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.06. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 6.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

