Cook Protocol Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $655,782.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,070,685 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

