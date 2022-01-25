Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Up 1.7%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.20). 218,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 211,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Get Coral Products alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($14,166.22).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.