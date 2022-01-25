Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.24. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1,858 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $854.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.