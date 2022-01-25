Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Corteva stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.