CorVel (CRVL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.38. CorVel has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock worth $5,373,979. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 144.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CorVel by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

