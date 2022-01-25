Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.41 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $10.17 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $35.50 or 0.00097537 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,433.92 or 1.00111285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021334 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00028695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00435871 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

