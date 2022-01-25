Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $34.02 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $122.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BASE opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.