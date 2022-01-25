Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.85.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $121.87 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $209.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

