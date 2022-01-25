Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

