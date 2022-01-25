COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, COVA has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $118,611.58 and $2,276.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00041865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006487 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

