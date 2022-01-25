Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $101.57 million and $2.18 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.