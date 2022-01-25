Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.75% of Beam Global worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEEM. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

BEEM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of -0.10.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

