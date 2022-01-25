Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 173,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,319. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

