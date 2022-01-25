Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 21,241 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. BrainsWay makes up 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 8.49% of BrainsWay worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 65,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.14.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

