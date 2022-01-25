Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of RPG traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.12. 5,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

