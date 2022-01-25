Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 775,018 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) by 516.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775,018 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.69% of Innoviz Technologies worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 224.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,475. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

