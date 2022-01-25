Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition by 24.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 742,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 145,774 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 16.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in EJF Acquisition by 27.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS EJFAU remained flat at $$10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,700. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.