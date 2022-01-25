Cowen AND Company LLC Has $18.83 Million Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the quarter. Exagen accounts for 0.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 8.59% of Exagen worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,298. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

