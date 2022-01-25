Cowen AND Company LLC Has $35.06 Million Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 2,186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 620,883 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.40% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $35,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,395,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 3,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,914. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

