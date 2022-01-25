Cowen AND Company LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.91% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.51.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

