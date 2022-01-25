Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,676 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.85% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $44,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 1,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,705. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.