Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.91% of Valens Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of VLN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 44,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

