Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.